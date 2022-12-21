With a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in various parts of the world, the Indian authorities are also increasing vigilance. The Karnataka government announced on Wednesday, that they will start screening international passengers at Bengaluru airport. The announcement made by state Health Minister K Sudhakar did not specify the dates regarding the beginning of screening at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).
With a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in various parts of the world, the Indian authorities are also increasing vigilance. The Karnataka government announced on Wednesday, that they will start screening international passengers at Bengaluru airport. The announcement made by state Health Minister K Sudhakar did not specify the dates regarding the beginning of screening at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).
“We will have to take certain precautionary measures in the wake of the global situation. KIA has a high inflow of international passengers. We will start screening passengers there," Sudhakar said.
“We will have to take certain precautionary measures in the wake of the global situation. KIA has a high inflow of international passengers. We will start screening passengers there," Sudhakar said.
The minister also emphasized the importance of taking precautionary doses of the Covid-19 virus, given the rise in cases globally, especially in China.
The minister also emphasized the importance of taking precautionary doses of the Covid-19 virus, given the rise in cases globally, especially in China.
He affirmed that the state will issue new guidelines for Covid-19. The health department will follow the directions of the Union Health Ministry and will send the positive samples for genome sequencing to keep track of the emerging variants of the virus.
He affirmed that the state will issue new guidelines for Covid-19. The health department will follow the directions of the Union Health Ministry and will send the positive samples for genome sequencing to keep track of the emerging variants of the virus.
“Some countries including China and Japan are witnessing a sudden spurt in cases. China is witnessing more hospitalization. Therefore, we need to focus on booster (precaution) dose coverage," Sudhakar told reporters.
“Some countries including China and Japan are witnessing a sudden spurt in cases. China is witnessing more hospitalization. Therefore, we need to focus on booster (precaution) dose coverage," Sudhakar told reporters.
The state government will conduct a high-level meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
The state government will conduct a high-level meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
“A high-level meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to discuss the next course of action," the minister added.
“A high-level meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to discuss the next course of action," the minister added.
Karnataka has achieved 100% vaccination for the mandatary two-dose, but a large part of the population has still not taken the precautionary dose of the vaccine. "All those who are yet to get their booster (precaution) shots should voluntarily come forward and get it," Sudhakar said in an appeal to people.
Karnataka has achieved 100% vaccination for the mandatary two-dose, but a large part of the population has still not taken the precautionary dose of the vaccine. "All those who are yet to get their booster (precaution) shots should voluntarily come forward and get it," Sudhakar said in an appeal to people.
“We are prepared to face any kind of situation. We will take all necessary precautions and new guidelines will be released in this regard," the health minister added.
“We are prepared to face any kind of situation. We will take all necessary precautions and new guidelines will be released in this regard," the health minister added.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.