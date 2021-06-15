Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday indicated that there will be further relaxation in Covid-induced lockdown restrictions in the state after 21 June, when the current coronavirus guidelines come to an end.

In response to a question about the next phase of unlocking in Karnataka, CM Yediyurappa said, "After analysing the situation today and tomorrow, we will look into- what is to be done, with the situation improving, and what all to be relaxed further- and we will do it."

CM Yediyurappa is likely to take a decision in this regard, after taking into account advice by the state's Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC- consisting of experts), and after consulting senior ministers and officials of his government, before the end of this week, according to a PTI report.

The Centre had last week issued a new set of Covid-19 guidelines that extended the lockdown measures in 11 districts, which have a high positivity rate, till June 21, while some relaxations were announced in the rest of the state from June 14.

It had also said that the COVID curfew (daily) will be imposed from 7 pm to 5 am and weekend curfew will be imposed from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday, after June 14.

The eleven districts where strict lockdown measures have continued are Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu.

Among the relaxations announced by the government in remaining 19 districts of the state include opening of parks and industrial units with riders, extending the duration of shops selling essential goods, permission for autos and taxis to ply with maximum two passengers, among others.

The relaxation in lockdown measures is in place from 6 am on June 14 to 6 am on June 21. The Karnataka government had initially announced 14 days 'close-down' from April 27, but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24, as the COVID cases continued to spike.

Citing lockdown yielding results and experts' advice, it was further extended till June 7 and then again till June 14.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Monday logged 6,835 fresh cases and 120 deaths, taking the infection count to 27,71,969 and toll to 33,033, the health department said.

The state has 1,72,141 active cases whereas the total discharges stood at 25,66,774 with the recovery of 15,409 people today. The positivity rate for the day was 4.56 per cent and Case Fatality Rate was 1.75 per cent, the department said.

Bengaluru Urban district recorded 1,470 new cases.

However, there were 12 fatalities in the city.The decline in fatalities is steep as the city had reported 276 deaths on June 1.

The state capital has so far reported 11,98,158 positive cases and 15,319 deaths.

There were 85,044 active cases.

