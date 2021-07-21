Karnataka to set up 1st horticultural crops processing unit worth 500 cr soon

Karnataka will be setting up its first horticultural crops processing cluster, including a mango processing unit, in Ramanagara district, Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwatha Narayana said. According to the Dy CM, the state's first horticultural crops processing cluster will be set up through a PPP model with an estimated investment of about ₹500 crore.

The government is expecting an estimated investment of about ₹500 crore for this project and private players who are keen to come forward will be given a subsidy of more than 40%, he informed.

Narayana said 40 acres of land in Bhairapattana near Ramanagara will be used for this purpose. Out of the 40 acres of land, initially, 15 acres will be used for the project. Mango processing unit including common facilities will be established in about 4 acres, and in the remaining 11 acres, 5 horticultural crops processing units will be established, Narayana added.

The Karnataka deputy chief minister informed that the central government has been asked to provide ₹10 crores under RAFTAAR scheme for the implementation of the project.

The cluster has the objective of facilitating farmers to add value to their produces and an expression of interest for this will be invited soon, the Dy CM said.

With regard to the construction of a high-tech silk market, he told, 20 acres of land for this purpose will be given in the premises of the sericulture training institute located in Ramanagara. Nabard has kept reserved ₹75 crore for this and it has been announced in the budget also, he emphasised.

