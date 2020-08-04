Bengaluru: C.N.Ashwathnarayan, the deputy chief minister of Karnataka on Tuesday reiterated the need for a high-level committee to audit all deaths attributed to covid-19 in Bengaluru.

The suggestion comes even as the number of fatalities in Bengaluru and other parts of the state has witnessed a sharp spike over the entire month of July.

The need for an audit is part of efforts by the state government to rid itself of being termed as one of the worst affected regions in the country with high fatality rates.

“The committee, which will be set up under the leadership of senior officials, must find out what are the reasons for the increase in the number of deaths? If delay in treatment led to these deaths? Or if there were lapses in the method of the treatment itself? Based on the report, we should aim at bringing down the death rate to zero and the set right the lapses, if any," Ashwathnarayan said.

The decision to constitute a committee comes as the death toll increased to 2704 in the state as 110 more people died in the 24 hours until 5 pm on Tuesday.

Bengaluru's total went up to 63,033 as 2035 persons tested positive and 30 more died that takes its total number of fatalities to 1134. Karnataka also saw a record number of cases as 6259 tested positive that takes the total to 145830.

Karnataka chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa and his predecessor, Siddaramaiah have tested covid-19 positive and are undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Earlier lauded for keeping a tight check on the number of covid-19 cases in the state, has seen the health crisis deteriorate steadily and is now the third worst in the country in terms of active cases.

The state got a breather as for the second day in a row as the number of recoveries were more than new cases. The total recoveries in the state went up to 69272 as 6777 recovered on Tuesday, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department.

Recoveries were up in Bengaluru as 4274 people were cured of covid-19, according to the bulletin.

Medical education minister K.Sudhakar said that the covid-19 mortality per million was among the lowest among metros.

The minister said that Delhi records five times as many deaths while Maharashtra has three times as many deaths per million population. “Bengaluru also records (the) lowest mortality rate compared to other metros i.e 115 deaths, while the state records 39 deaths per million population," the minister said.

The situation in other districts has deteriorated as 17 out of the 30 districts reported at least 114 cases.

Mysuru, about 125 kms from Bengaluru, registered its sharpest spike as 662 tested positive while Kalaburagi, Ballari, Belagavi and Dakshina Kannada reported 285, 284, 263 and 225 cases respectively.

The deputy chief minister also said that monitoring to find out whether the treatment, at both the private and government hospitals, is done according to rules.

Ashwathnarayan added that legal action will be taken against private hospitals that deny admission to any patient. Several people have lost their lives or been subjected to hardships as private hospitals have denied admission.

“Some hospitals are not giving correct numbers regarding the availability of beds. This must be set right immediately. If there is a mismatch in the numbers provided by them, legal action should be initiated against such hospitals," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated