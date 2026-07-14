Karnataka to set up India's first govt-backed AI university: CM Shivakumar urges developers to 'build boldly'

Karnataka is all set to establish India’s first government-driven Artificial Intelligence (AI) University, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced.

Speaking at the Google I/O Connect India 2026 inauguration on Tuesday, 14 July, the Karnataka Chief Minister underscored his state's intent to position itself at the forefront of responsible artificial intelligence use globally by establishing the AI-driven university.

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The CM also announced plans to set up an AI Hub to serve as an incubation centre for research and development in AI by startups, companies and others, as per a PTI report.

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An ‘AI-Native’ state According to the PTI report, Shivakumar stated that Karnataka aims to be an “AI-Native state”, where AI will be used to improve governance and positively impact everyday lives instead of remaining a “technological slogan”. He stresses AI’s impact as comparable to that of the steam engine or electricity, and states that the proposed university will be pivotal in further advancing AI research, fostering collaboration between industry, academia, and the government, and developing world-leading AI talent.

He then went on to say that "Bengaluru is not just India's technology capital but one of the world's most vibrant innovation ecosystems. Karnataka's vision is to build one of the world's leading centres for responsible artificial intelligence," as per PTI, further stating that Bengaluru is already home to over 17,000 startups and already contributes to 40% of India’s software exports. He also affirms Karnataka’s intent to keep strengthening its position as India’s technology hub by further expanding its digital infrastructure.

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Shivakumar identified five key areas of collaboration — those developing AI tools for education, healthcare, agriculture and small businesses; supporting startups solving Indian challenges; expanding AI learning opportunities for students across the state; making the state a global laboratory for responsible technology; and deepening Google’s commitment as a long-term ecosystem partner.

Google and Karnataka: A partnership for the future Shivakumar also invited Google to further collaborate with the state, praising it for its over two-decade-long partnership, where Karnataka served as one of Google’s key global centres for innovation, research and engineering. He also praised Google products such as Search, Maps, and Chrome for “transforming how Indians access knowledge”, as per PTI.

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Inviting developers to “build boldly” and entrepreneurs to “dream big”, the Chief Minister emphasised Karnataka’s innovation-driven culture, while also urging students to never stop learning and stated that Karnataka will ensure AI remains inclusive and innovative, continuing to shape the future of technology.

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