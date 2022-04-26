As Karnataka is witnessing a slight increase in Covid-19 cases, the state will implement precautionary measures in border areas to control the spread of the virus, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bomma on Tuesday.

“The state is witnessing a slight rise in Covid cases. But there is no need to panic. Precautionary measures would be taken in border areas to control the pandemic," said the CM.

He stated that the state will take further steps based on the advice of the central government after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This comes a day after the Karnataka government decided to make wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing compulsory amid fresh Covid-19 concerns in several parts of the country.

“Masks should be worn compulsorily, especially at places where there is a crowd and in indoor places, social distancing has to be maintained," said state health minister K Sudhakar after a review meeting chaired by the CM.

Although no decision on imposing a penalty for not wearing masks has been taken, those found spitting in public will be fined.

Further, Sudhakar said passengers travelling directly from South Korea, Thailand and Japan – where a spike in cases has been reported – will be specially monitored at the airports and their details and contact numbers will be collected, and they will be telemonitored at home.

He had also said that if required, further measures will taken after a meeting with PM Modi.

"On 27 April, the prime minister will be holding a video conference with chief ministers and health ministers of all states, where more guidance and information may be shared. After that, we will hold another round of meeting here and further measures, if required, will be taken," said Sudhakar.

Meanwhile, the health minister said earlier in the day that the Covid-19 fourth wave may peak after June and its effects will be felt till October.

"IIT Kanpur has been sharing data and reports. According to a report shared by them, it (fourth wave) is likely to begin from June end, but things have started a month ahead. According to them, it is likely to peak after June and may go one till September and October," said Sudhakar.

However, he stressed that people need to learn to live with the virus by taking precautionary measures like wearing masks and getting vaccinated.

“It has been two years since the Covid pandemic began and we have been able to gather ample information regarding it. We are not in a position to say that the virus will completely vanish from our lives but we also need to lead our lives," said Sudhakar.

“So, we have to learn to live with it by following measures like vaccination, wearing masks and maintaining social distance," he added.