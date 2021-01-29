Karnataka to take steps to introduce seperate sand policy for coastal region

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Karnataka government said on Friday that it would take steps to introduce a separate sand policy for the coastal region of the state, as per the long-standing demand of the people.

Nirani was responding to a question raised by Congress legislator U T Khader during question hour in the legislative assembly. Stating that the construction activities have been affected in many parts of Karnataka due to shortage of sand, he said the government would take necessary steps to prevent such problems.

The Minister said he has held district and state-level meetings with officials after assuming power and was aware of the problems faced by people due to shortage of sand, as he promised to ensure its availability without further delay.

"Our aim is to supply quality sand with much lesser price to the people. We will introduce new policies in the department and its our priority to supply quality sand to the people at market price," he was quoted as saying in a note by his office.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

