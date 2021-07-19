Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Karnataka to teach professional courses in Kannada from next academic year

Karnataka to teach professional courses in Kannada from next academic year

Representative image
1 min read . 05:34 AM IST ANI

  • The Karnataka government has initiated all the respective translation works of the curriculum
  • New Education Policy (NEP) lays emphasis on providing professional education in regional languages

All the professional courses including engineering will be taught in Kannada across the state starting from the next academic year, said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwatha Narayana, who is also the state minister for higher education, on Sunday.

The government has initiated all the respective translation works of the curriculum.

Speaking at a webinar organised by All Languages Faculty Association of Karnataka University on the topic -- 'New Education Policy- Study of Indian Languages', he said, "Regional language (mother tongue) will be further strengthened after the implementation of National Education Policy and let there be no apprehensions in this regard."

New Education Policy (NEP) lays emphasis on providing professional education in regional languages and accordingly, governments will encourage measures to realise the ambition of the policy, Narayana opined.

Underscoring that regional language Kannada should also flourish correspondingly as technology and innovation progress and it should exist in all spheres, he said: "The NEP will not allow outsiders to enforce other languages on us. The courses and curriculum will be designed by our own universities and subject experts."

Professor Timme Gowda, Vice-Chairman, State Higher Education Council, Prof SG Siddaramaiah, Former Chairperson, Kannada Pustaka Pradhikara, Prof TV Kattimani, Member, Draft Committee member of NEP, and others were also present at the webinar.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

