Karnataka may see a drop in minimum temperature for two days and the range may vary from 2 to 3 degrees Celsius below normal this week, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). State capital Bengaluru will however sport a generally cloudy sky with light rain very likely. The city may witness mist-like conditions in the early morning hours in some areas.The minimum temperature for Bengaluru will drop to 17 degrees Celsius. Also, the chances of light rainfall is predicted at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka.

“Scattered very light to moderate rains likely over Mysuru, Mandya, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban and Davanagere districts and isolated very light to light rains likely to prevail over remaining districts of the (SIK) region," the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC)said.

“Isolated very light to light rains likely over Vijayanagara district and dry weather likely to prevail over remaining districts of the (NIK) region," it added.

Meanwhile, Delhiites woke up to a chilly morning on Tuesday, as the mercury settled at 9.9 degrees Celsius, even as the air quality index improved to 'moderate'.

The relative humidity was recorded at 100 per cent at 8:30 am.

The city had recorded 20 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Monday.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature slipped to 9.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Monday, the city had registered a low of 10.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The weatherman has forecast moderate fog for the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 22 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality also saw improvement on Tuesday.

The air quality index (AQI) stood at 181 (moderate) at 9 am. On Monday, it stood at 207 (poor).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".