Karnataka to witness drop in minimum temperature predicts IMD

Karnataka may see a drop in minimum temperature for two days and the range may vary from 2 to 3 degrees Celsius below normal this week, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). State capital Bengaluru will however sport a generally cloudy sky with light rain very likely. The city may witness mist-like conditions in the early morning hours in some areas.The minimum temperature for Bengaluru will drop to 17 degrees Celsius. Also, the chances of light rainfall is predicted at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka.

