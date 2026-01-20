Karnataka DGP K Ramachandra Rao suspended after controversial video goes viral

K Ramachandra Rao, Director General of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, was suspended on Monday, January 19, after he was reportedly seen in a controversial viral video.

A video purportedly showing K Ramachandra Rao in an alleged compromising position with women went viral on social media on Monday. Rao sought to reject the videos outright, terming them “fabricated and false,” according to news agency PTI.

An order by the Karnataka government shared by news agency PTI stated, “ WHEREAS, vide videos and news reports widely broadcast on public news channels and media platforms, it is observed that Dr. K. Ramachandra Rao (KN:1993), Director General of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, has acted in an obscene manner which is unbecoming of a Government Servant and also causing embarrassment to the Government.”

The order stated that the State Government "examined the said matter referred above, and is convinced that the conduct of the officer mentioned is in violation of Rule 3 of All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968."

It said the state government is prima facie satisfied that it is necessary to “place Dr. K. Ramachandra Rao (KN:1993). Director General of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement under suspension with immediate effect, pending inquiry.”

"...in exercise of the powers under Rule 3(1)(a) of the All India Service (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969, Dr K Ramachandra Rao (KN:1993), Director General of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement is placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending inquiry," the order stated.

"During the period of suspension, the officer shall be paid subsistence allowance in accordance with Rule 4 of All India Service (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969.

During the period of suspension, the officer shall not leave the Headquarters, under any circumstances, without the written permission of the State Government," it added.

The controversy A video showing K Ramachandra Rao in a compromising position with a woman went viral on social media on Monday. The top police officer is the stepfather of Harshavardhini Ranya alias Ranya Rao, arrested in a sensational gold smuggling case and currently lodged in the Bengaluru Central Jail.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah warned of action if the official was found guilty. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "We will get it investigated."

"I got to know about it in the morning. We will initiate disciplinary action against him. No one is above law, notwithstanding how senior the police officer is," he said responding the controversy surrounding the Director General of Police.

K Ramachandra Rao reacts: ‘It is all fabricated’ As the videos went viral, Rao rushed to meet Parameshwara but the meeting did not take place.

Speaking to reporters outside the minister's house, he said, "I am also thinking how and when it happened and who has done it. In this era, anything can happen. I have no idea about it.”

When reporters said that this is an old video, he said, “Old means, eight years ago, when I was in Belagavi.” Asked about his next course of action, he said he would discuss it with his advocate about it.

"I am shocked. It is all fabricated, lie. The video is all false. I have no idea about it," Rao said.

When reporters asked how this happened, he said, "I will know only if it had happened. I don't know about it."

He added that he will explain to the Home Minister that false information is being spread.

Karnataka minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said the government will take action if someone has done something wrong.

"Being the Woman and Child Development Minister, I can tell you that we will take action mercilessly, irrespective of the seniority he holds," she told reporters.

Senior BJP MLA and former Minister S Suresh Kumar slammed the "disgraceful act of police officer" as "an inexcusable crime".

"Rao has committed an act that has brought a blot on the entire police department. The act committed by this senior officer, in uniform and within his own office, has made people view the police department itself with suspicion and doubt," Kumar said in a statement.

The MLA alleged that earlier, when large-scale gold smuggling had taken place by misusing the official's name and position, the government had washed its hands of the matter by sending him on compulsory leave.

Social activist Dinesh Kallahalli demanded Rao's suspension.