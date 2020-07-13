Karnataka Tourism Minister C T Ravi tests positive for Covid-19

Karnataka Minister for Tourism, Kannada and Culture C T Ravi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. His wife Pallavi and daughter have however, tested negative for the virus.

"Yesterday, I along with my wife Pallavi & my staff members underwent COVID-19 test. Fortunately, my wife Pallavi and all my staff members are tested negative. Third umpire's result for me has confirmed that I'm Covid Positive," CT Ravi said in a tweet.

"Yesterday, I along with my wife Pallavi & my staff members underwent COVID-19 test. Fortunately, my wife Pallavi and all my staff members are tested negative. Third umpire's result for me has confirmed that I'm Covid Positive," CT Ravi said in a tweet.

He went into home quarantine on July 11 after he came in contact with a coronavirus infected person.

Earlier, his two separate tests had given two different reports including negative. The minister had to wait for a final report, which arrived on Monday confirming that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He said he was feeling "absolutely fine".

Ravi said he would continue to work and undergo treatment.

"Very soon, I'll get cured and come back to work with you all," the Minister said in another tweet.

Karnataka on Sunday registered 71 COVID-19 deaths, its highest single day toll, and 2,627 fresh cases, pushing the tally of infections in the state to 38,843, the health department said. The total positive cases include 22,746 active cases and 15,409 discharges, the department said in its daily bulletin.