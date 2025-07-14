Karnataka: Tourist vehicle plunges into canal near Shiradi Ghat after heavy rain in Hassan

A tragic incident unfolded in Karnataka’s Hassan district, where a tourist vehicle plunged into a canal near Shiradi Ghat.

The accident was reportedly caused by continuous heavy rainfall. The vehicle, travelling from Bengaluru, veered off course and fell into the canal.

The mishap occurred on Sunday on National Highway 75 in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district. No injuries were reported.

Andhra Pradesh: 9 people killed in road accident Nine people were killed and eleven others sustained injuries after a mango-laden lorry overturned on a mini truck near Reddycheruvu in Annamayya district, reported news agency PTI.

There were over 20 people travelling atop the mango truck.

The accident occurred on Sunday night around 9:30 PM, a police official said on Monday.

“This happened when the lorry's rear wheel got stuck in sand and lost balance, falling on a mini-truck,” a police official said.

J&K: 7 people injured as bus overturns in Udhampur At least seven passengers were injured after the bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and overturned in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday, reported news agency ANI.

The incident occurred near Highway School, Sunetar, in Ramnagar tehsil.

Locals of the area informed officials and assisted in the rescue operations.

“A passenger bus skidded off the road near Highway School, Sunetar, and overturned close to the roadside in Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district, injuring at least six to seven people,” officials said.

They added that all the injured passengers sustained minor injuries and are in stable condition.

UP news: Ten people injured as school bus overturns in Bijnor A school bus overturned while trying to avoid a speeding vehicle in Bijnor, leaving nine children and a teacher injured, police said, according to PTI.

The incident took place on the Kalagarh road in the Afzalgarh area.

The bus of Sunshine School, carrying around two dozen students from Mirapur and Baniyowala villages, overturned into a roadside ditch, Afzalgarh Station House Officer (SHO) Sumit Rathi said.

“The driver attempted to steer away from an oncoming speeding vehicle, which led to the bus losing control and overturning,” Rathi said.

Local villagers rushed to the spot and helped rescue the children trapped inside the vehicle.