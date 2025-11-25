Subscribe

Karnataka tragedy: IAS officer Mahantesh Bilagi, two others dead after car overturns

Mahantesh Bilagi, an IAS officer from Karnataka, was killed on Tuesday while he was on his way to a relative's wedding. Two others were also killed in the accident. The senior bureaucrat's death was mourned by the state's CM and Deputy CM.

Published25 Nov 2025, 11:17 PM IST
IAS officer Mahantesh Bilagi passed away in an accident. He was 50.
IAS officer Mahantesh Bilagi passed away in an accident. He was 50.(X)

Karnataka State Mineral Corporation Limited (KSMCL) managing director, IAS officer Mahantesh Bilagi, was killed in a car accident on Monday.

The 50-year-old bureaucrat's car overturned in Karnataka's Jewargi taluk near Gaunalli cross on Tuesday, as per a report by Deccan Herald.

Two other individuals, Bilagi's relatives, 52-year-old Shankar, and Iranna, also died in the accident.

Bilagi, before his posting at KSMCL, was the managing director of the Bangalore Electric Supply Company Limited (BESCOM). He has also worked as the Davangere Deputy Commissioner and Dharwad assistant commissioner during his career, the publication reported.

The incident took place at around 6 pm on Tuesday when a group of five were going from Belagavi to Bidar in order to attend the wedding of a relative. The driver lost control of the vehicle which ended by hitting a bridge alongside the highway. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

Bilagi was himself taken to a hospital, but died soon after. A case has been regisreted in this regard at the Jewargi Police Station.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has condoled the demise of the IAS officer, saying, “He had rendered honest service as the Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayats in several districts and as a District Collector. Mahantesh had left his mark of efficiency everywhere he carried out his duties.”

Karnatak Deputy CM D K Shivakumar said that Bilagi was an "efficient officer, who was renowned for his public service initiatives," adding that his passing is an "irreplaceable loss to society."

Bus overturns

In another unrelated incident, a government bus overturned in Karnataka on Tuesday, injuring 20 passengers.

The incident occured in Uttara Kannada district, as per the police.

The bus was on its way from Raichur towards Karwar via Yellapur on National Highway-63. The incident occurred bear Navami Hotel at Vajralli.

The injured were taken to Ankola Government Hospital.

Two passengers are in critical condition.

 
 
