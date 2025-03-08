Karnataka: Two arrested for raping Israeli tourist and homestay owner in Hampi, co-traveller found dead — what we know

Karnataka Police on Saturday arrested two people in connection with the gang-rape of two women, including a 27-year-old Israeli tourist.

"Out of the three accused, we have arrested two and efforts are being taken to nab the third suspect in the case," said Ram L Arasiddi, Superintendent of Police of Koppal.

Three male tourists who were with the women were also assaulted and pushed into a canal and one of them was found dead.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah termed it a deeply heinous crime, and stated that police have already arrested two accused and are continuing the investigation.

What Karnataka CM said The horrific assault and rape of an Israeli national and a homestay owner in Sanapur, Gangavati taluk, Koppal district, is a deeply heinous crime.

As soon as the incident was reported, I directed the concerned police officials to take immediate action, conduct a stringent investigation, and swiftly apprehend the culprits. The police have already arrested two accused and are continuing the investigation.

Our government is committed to ensuring the safety of every individual, including tourists visiting our state. We will take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents from recurring.

Key things to know — The incident occurred around 11 pm on Thursday when a 29-year-old homestay operator, along with the Israeli tourist and three male tourists, was sitting by the left bank of the Tungabhadra Canal near Sanapur Lake.

— Among the male tourists, one was from the United States, while the others were from Odisha and Maharashtra.

— According to FIR, three men who came on a motorcycle approached them, asking where they could get petrol. When they she informed them that there were no petrol pumps nearby and suggested they get it from Sanapur, the accused demanded ₹100. The three men allegedly started arguing and threatened to bash their heads with stones.

— The accused then allegedly raped the homestay operator and the Israeli tourist and pushed the three male tourists into the canal, reported PTI quoting police.

— The FIR says that three accused also hit the homestay operator, leaving her seriously injured

— They also snatched her bag, stealing two mobile phones and ₹9,500 in cash

— Of the three male tourists, two sustained injuries another went missing, whose dead body was recovered on Saturday morning.

— The two women are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

— According to police, the arrested accused have been identified as Mallesh and Chetan Sai. Both aged 21 years hail from Sai Nagara in Gangavathi town and work as masons.

BJP's Vijayendra slams Karnataka govt Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Saturday flayed the Karnataka government over the "rape" of two women Sharing news report about the incident on 'X', he said, “It is deeply disturbing to hear about the horrific rape of two women, a foreign national and a homestay owner reportedly from Koppal district, near the Tungabhadra canal. Criminals now act with impunity, unafraid of consequences, even in the immediate aftermath of Hampi Utsava, a festival that honors the grand legacy of the Vijayanagara Empire. The stark contrast between the state’s glorious past and its present lawlessness is truly disheartening.”