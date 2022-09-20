Karnataka: Two people with ISIS links arrested, hunt on for third suspect

According to the police FIR, the gang members were planning to advance the cause of IS that was detrimental to the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said "the trio had links with IS." "Intense probe is going on about their activities. They are from Shivamogga and Tirthahalli with links to Mangaluru," he told reporters here on Tuesday.

