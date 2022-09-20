Karnataka: Two people with ISIS links arrested, hunt on for third suspect

Karnataka: Two people with ISIS links arrested, hunt on for third suspect2 min read . 05:32 PM IST
- Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday informed that two people with ISIS links had been identified by Shivamogga Police
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday informed that two people with ISIS links had been identified by Shivamogga Police. He had told news agency ANI that two of them have been arrested and a third one yet to be nabbed.
“Three people with ISIS links have been identified by Shivamogga Police. Out of them, two people have been arrested & search is on for the third suspect," Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had said.
News agency ANI reported that two people with ISIS links have been arrested by Shivamogga Police. The third person who have been identified as having links to the ISIS terrorist organisation is yet to be caught.
According to several reports, the Shivamogga Rural police has registered a case against Shariq of Thirthahalli Maaz Munir Ahmad (22) of Mangaluru and Syed Yasin (21) of Shivamogga under Unlawful Activities (Prevention Act) 1967 for having link with banned terrorist organisations and plotting to carry out terrorist activities.
They were allegedly found burning the India national Flag. Reports have also suggested that the two nabbed, Munir and Syed, have been produced before the court. They were remanded in police custody till 29 September.
According to the police FIR, the gang members were planning to advance the cause of IS that was detrimental to the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said "the trio had links with IS." "Intense probe is going on about their activities. They are from Shivamogga and Tirthahalli with links to Mangaluru," he told reporters here on Tuesday.
Police sources claimed the arrested persons had undergone terror training including carrying out blasts. "The kingpin Yasin has been arrested and is being interrogated closely. Yasin is an electrical engineer," a source said.
Shivamogga was on the boil earlier this year when Hindutva activist Harsha was hacked to death amid the Hijab row in the state. In August, clashes broke out in the city when some right wing members put up a poster of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, which some Muslims had opposed.
During the clash, a 20-year-old man was stabbed and badly injured. Jnanendra, who hails from Shivamogga district claimed one of the arrested men had links with Pakistan based terror groups.
