Karnataka news: A Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, Shakunthala, has been arrested by Karnataka Police following a derogatory twitter post made by the politician against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

High Grounds police arrested BJP worker Shakunthala H S for her tweet targeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Quoting a Congress party’s tweet that the video was an "innocent act of children", she took a dig at the Chief Minister. The Congress party's tweet mentioned that BJP was using the incident of filming in a washroom in an Udupi paramedical college as a political weapon. Shakunthala HS quoted the tweet and asked if the same happened to Siddaramaiah's daughter-in-law or his wife. "Would you still say this?" The alleged derogatory posts against the Chief Minister were shared on Twitter and Facebook.

A complaint was filed at High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru, and the police arrested her after registering a case.

Shakunthala HS was referring to the case where three female students in a paramedical Udupi college were reportedly found filming their fellow in the washroom without her consent 10 days ago.

The three students have been suspended and an FIR has been registered against the three and the college authorities for failing to furnish evidence.

On Friday the three students were granted conditional bail by a court.

The incident came to light last week when an alert student discovered a mobile phone in the toilet and brought it to the attention of the college administration. An investigation into the device revealed no compromising content, and the student declined to file a police report.

However, the college administration reported the incident to the police and suspended the three on Sunday.

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Friday said the government has not taken the incident of filming in a washroom in an Udupi college lightly. As the BJP intensified its agitation in the coastal district, Parameshwara said the opposition party was interpreting his statements in a different way, which was improper.

The BJP on Friday held a protest march and staged a sit-in demonstration in Udupi against the three girls who filmed a fellow classmate in the washroom on their mobile phone. The party even demanded that the case be handed over to the National Investigation Agency for a detailed investigation.