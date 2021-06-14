{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karnataka, one of the worst-hit states in the second wave of covid -19 in India will begin the process of easing restrictions imposed to stop the rising cases of coronavirus in the state from today. The daily COVID curfew from 7 pm to 5 am and a weekend curfew from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday will continue. Karnataka first imposed stringent restrictions on 27 April to contain the spread of covid-19 cases.

Here is a list of what is allowed after easing of the covid-19 related restrictions in Karnataka:

From today the restrictions have been relaxed from 6 am to 2 pm in 19 districts instead of the existing 6 am to 10 am.

Parks will be open from 5 am to 10 am for walkers and joggers.

However, the government has clarified only shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to operate.

Industries can function with 50% workforce by strictly adhering to COVID protocol. Production units, establishments, and industries engaged in garment manufacturing are permitted to function with 30% of their staff strength.

Construction activities are permitted in the state while shops dealing with construction material, especially cement and steel, outside the containment zone can do business. List of districts in Karnataka where strict lockdown will remain

Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu

Karnataka logs 7,810 infections and 125 deaths due to covid-19 on Sunday

Karnataka on Sunday recorded 7,810 fresh cases and 125 deaths taking the total infection count and toll to 27.65 lakh and 32,913 respectively.

The COVID infections in Bengaluru Urban district remained the highest with 1,348 infections and 23 deaths but showing significant decline in cases compared to June 1 when there were 3,418 cases and 276 deaths.

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa told mediapersons that he will direct the officials concerned to test all those returning to Bengaluru for COVID-19.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}