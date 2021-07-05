1 min read.Updated: 05 Jul 2021, 10:31 AM ISTLivemint
Unlock 3.0: Religious places, malls open; transport back to full capacity in Karnataka
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has further eased restrictions under "Unlock 3.0" effective today. The new guidelines that were announced by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday, have come into effect from 6 am today and will be in force up to 6 am on July 19. All shops, restaurants, malls, private offices and religious places began their operations in full swing. Buses and metro were seen operating up to their seating capacity.
These services will be available for the public till 9 PM, as the government is imposing a night curfew till 5 AM.
As offices and business establishments have been allowed to function at full working strength, traffic congestion was seen on streets in Bengaluru and other cities with office-goers getting back to work.
Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation has said that bus services will be operated between 5 AM and 9 PM with all precautionary measures, and 4,500 buses will operate in the city and suburban area.
Bengaluru Metro will operate from 7 AM to 8 PM from Monday to Friday, with the frequency of 5-15 minutes in peak and non-peak hours, and on Saturday, Sunday and general holidays it will be with increased or decreased frequency, depending on the situation.
Bars will be open from Monday'
Theatres, cinema halls and pubs will remain closed
In the guidelines, all shops, restaurants, malls, private offices and closed places have been asked to strictly enforce COVID appropriate behaviour failing which action will be initiated under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.
Marriages and family functions are permitted to be conducted involving not more than 100 people and strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and prevailing guidelines.
Cremation and funerals to be allowed with a maximum of 20 people.
Night curfew will continue between 9 PM and 5 AM, the weekend curfew has been lifted.
Swimming pools, sports complexes and stadia are permitted for competitive training and practice purposes by strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour.