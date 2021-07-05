Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has further eased restrictions under "Unlock 3.0" effective today. The new guidelines that were announced by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday, have come into effect from 6 am today and will be in force up to 6 am on July 19. All shops, restaurants, malls, private offices and religious places began their operations in full swing. Buses and metro were seen operating up to their seating capacity.