As Karnataka government eases COVID-related restrictions in the state, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday announced that migrant workers who will be returning to the state for work would be tested for COVID-19, news agency ANI said.

Yediyurappa said, I will instruct the health department to conduct COVID-19 tests on people/migrant labours who will return to the state after unlock.

The state government on Saturday announced to allow economic and other activities in a graded manner from 6 am of June 14 to 6 am of June 21 in the state, including Bengaluru. However, weekend and night curfew are proposed to be imposed.

As per an order released on Saturday, Weekend curfew would be in force from 7 pm on June 18 to 5 am on June 21. Night curfew would be in force on each night on remaining days between 7 pm to 5 am during the aforementioned period.

Earlier this week, the Karnataka government has decided to lift coronavirus lockdown restrictions in several districts where the Covid-19 positivity rate and the number of new cases have declined.

In places where the positivity rate is more than 15% (about 11 districts), the Covid-induced lockdown will continue with the existing guidelines, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Thursday.

COVID-19 update in Karnataka

Active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka was less than two lakh, as the state on Saturday reported 9,785 new infections and 144 fatalities, taking the caseload to 27.57 lakh and toll to 32,788. The day also saw 21,614 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases.

Out of 9,785 new cases reported on Saturday, 2,454 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 5,398 discharges and 21 deaths. Cumulatively 27,57,324 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 32,788 deaths and 25,32,719 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin. The total number of active cases in the state is 1,91,796.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 6.61 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.47 per cent.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.