Karnataka unlock: Migrant workers returning to state will be tested for COVID

Out of 9,785 new cases reported on Saturday, 2,454 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 5,398 discharges and 21 deaths. Cumulatively 27,57,324 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 32,788 deaths and 25,32,719 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin. The total number of active cases in the state is 1,91,796.