Karnataka unlocking: Dates for reopening of colleges announced

Night curfew, which was from 7 PM to 5 PM was further relaxed by two hours from July 5 and was in force from 9 PM to 5 AM. From Monday, it will be in force from 10 PM to 5 AM. The government relaxed the norms after the COVID cases came down substantially. The state reported 1,869 fresh infections, 42 deaths and 30,082 active cases on Saturday.

