The Karnataka government today announced further relaxations under the 'Unlock 5.0' in the state after restrictions were imposed to stop the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. In a statement issued by the principal secretary of the state, it said that "Places of worship such as temples, mosques, churches, Gurudwaras, and other religious places are allowed open and related activities pertaining to the places of worship are permitted from 25 July strictly adhering to COVID 19 appropriate behaviour and SOP issued by the concerned department."

It also said, "Amusement parks and similar places permitted to re-open strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and following guidelines.However, water sports/water-related adventure activities are not allowed.

Earlier, the Karnataka government on 18 July further relaxed the COVID-19 related lockdown norms, allowing cinema theatres to open and reduced the duration of night curfew by one hour from July 19.

Higher educational institutions like colleges and universities were also given the nod to start from July 26. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa with senior ministers and officials at his residence here.

An official statement said cinema theatres would be allowed to operate with 50 per cent occupancy after adhering to COVID-19 protocols. On reopening colleges and universities, the government said only those who have taken at least one dose of vaccine will be allowed to attend their duties and classes. The government had imposed restrictions since April 27 and it was made stringent from May 10 as the COVID-19 daily tally exceeded 50,000 cases on May 5, while active cases were over six lakh on May 15.

