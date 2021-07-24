Karnataka unlocking: What changes from tomorrow

An official statement said cinema theatres would be allowed to operate with 50 per cent occupancy after adhering to COVID-19 protocols. On reopening colleges and universities, the government said only those who have taken at least one dose of vaccine will be allowed to attend their duties and classes. The government had imposed restrictions since April 27 and it was made stringent from May 10 as the COVID-19 daily tally exceeded 50,000 cases on May 5, while active cases were over six lakh on May 15.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}