The Karnataka government in a graded manner is allowing unlocking of many activities in the state as the number of active Covid-19 cases is on the decline.

From today onwards, the state government has decided to allow the reopening of religious places while maintaining Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

Educational institutes to open from tomorrow

Higher educational institutions like colleges and universities were also given the nod to start from tomorrow. On reopening colleges and universities, the government said only those who have taken at least one dose of vaccine will be allowed to attend their duties and classes.

Religious places allowed to reopen:

"Temples, Mosque, Churches, Gurudwaras and other religious places are allowed to open and its related activities pertaining to these places from July 25, 2021, with strictly adhering to the COVID-19 behaviour and SOP issued by the concerned department, However, jathres, temple festivals, processions, congregations not allowed," read a state government order.

The state also permits amusements parks and similar places to re-open with COVID-19 restriction.

"Amusement Parks and similar places permitted to re-open strictly adhering to CO VID appropriate behaviour and following guidelines issued vide circular dated 12.11.2020 by the Health and Family Welfare Department, However, water sports/water-related adventure activities not allowed," it added.

Cinema theatres are allowed to operate with 50% occupancy

Cinema theatres are allowed to operate with 50 per cent occupancy after adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

Earlier the Karnataka government has further eased restrictions with all public transport- buses and metro- were seen operating up to its seating capacity.

Covid-19 cases in Karnataka

Karnataka on Saturday reported 1,857 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 28,93,556 while 29 deaths pushed the toll to 36,352. The day also saw 2,050 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,33,276.

