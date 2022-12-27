"The severity of the disease has been reported in foreign countries only in those who have other co-morbidities. This is why vulnerable people have been warned to take extra precautions in the guidelines. The elderly and those with other health problems, pregnant women, and children have been advised to avoid crowded areas. Also, everyone will have to wear a mask mandatorily. Surveillance has been stepped up at Bengaluru and Mangaluru international airports," he said.