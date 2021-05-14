The Karnataka government on Friday urged citizens not to come to vaccination centers before completing 12-week period after taking the first dose of the vaccine, news agency ANI reported. The directive came the day after the interval between the first and second dose of Covishield has been revised.

The state government said, "The interval of 6 to 8 weeks for Covishield vaccination between 2 doses is revised to 12 to 16 weeks."

"Citizens are requested not to come to vaccination centers if they have not completed 12 weeks after the first dose of Covishield vaccine," it added.

The Centre on Thursday accepted the Covid-19 Working Group's recommendation for extending the gap between the two doses of the Covishield. The decision was taken based on a study published in the international medical journal The Lancet on February 19 that claimed a 26.2% increase - from 55.1% to 81.3% - if doses were spaced 12 or more weeks apart.

Accordingly Union health ministry said, "Based on the available real-life evidences, particularly from the UK, the Covid-19 Working Group agreed for increasing the dosing interval to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield vaccine."

"The recommendation of the COVID-19 Working Group was accepted by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), headed by Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog, in its meeting on May 12, 2021," the ministry added.

However, no change has been suggested for the dosage interval for Covaxin, it said.

Karnataka to float global tender for COVID vaccine

The Karnataka government on Thursday announced floating a global tender for procuring two crore COVID-19 vaccines owing to supply shortage. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said a Task Force has been set up to oversee the preparation for a probable third wave of COVID-19, a PTI report said.

"The state has placed a purchase order for three crore doses of vaccines, two crore doses of Covishield and one crore doses of Covaxin. We are floating global tenders for an additional two crores," Yediyurappa said.

According to Yediyurappa, so far 1.10 crore doses have been supplied by the Centre, of which 99.5 lakh are Covishield vaccines and 10.9 lakh are Covaxin.

He said that 14.87 lakh beneficiaries have completed 6 weeks after taking the first dose of Covishield vaccine and are eligible for second one, whereas 5.10 lakh beneficiaries have completed four weeks after taking the first dose of Covaxin.

The state on Thursday reported as many as 35,297 new COVID19 cases taking the total number infections to 20,88,488. Meanwhile, 344 related fatalities pushed the death toll to 20,712. Currently, the number of active cases stands at 5,93,078, the state health bulletin said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.