The Centre on Thursday accepted the Covid-19 Working Group's recommendation for extending the gap between the two doses of the Covishield. The decision was taken based on a study published in the international medical journal The Lancet on February 19 that claimed a 26.2% increase - from 55.1% to 81.3% - if doses were spaced 12 or more weeks apart.

