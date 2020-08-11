BENGALURU : Karnataka government on Tuesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow the state to resume classes for students of medical courses, who can be utilized for covid-19 related healthcare services. Medical education minister K.Sudhakar said that this would help make up for the shortage of manpower.

Issuing guidelines making it compulsory for undergraduate & post graduate students to render their service in fighting the pandemic after the completion of course will enable us to enhance the manpower pool, Sudhakar said in a statement.

The PM today held meetings with chief ministers of the 10 worst hit states by the pandemic. Karnataka chief minister, who just recovered from covid himself, did not attend the call since he is under home isolation.

Sudhakar, deputy chief minister C.N.Ashwathnatayan and other senior officials attended the call.

Several state governments are looking at students in medical colleges to add to its efforts in the already overworked and understaffed healthcare sector.

Sudhakar said that the state government has also sought permission to increase seats in undergraduate and postgraduate courses by 10,000 and 2,000 seats respectively every year.

Karnataka has seen a sharp spike in new covid- 19 cases and currently is one of the worst impacted regions in the country with 80,000 active cases.

PM Modi has suggested the state governments to aim at reducing the fatality rate to 1% and instructed to ensure contact tracing up to 70% to control the spread of virus efficiently.

"Primary contacts of the infected persons should be traced within 72 hours, PM said during the video conference," reads the statement issued by the state government.

The government added that it will ramp up testing to 75,000 per day. Besides, another 5000 Beds will be available by the end of August and the total number of 20,000 oxygenated beds by the end of September, it added.

"With 182354 total cases out of which 79908 are active, the state is well prepared to tackle the emerging situation with 1.14 lakh Covid Care Centre beds, 20000 general beds, 8000 Oxygen supported beds, 3000 ICU beds and 1500 ICU beds with ventilators," the state government said, adding that it was trying to achieve the right balance of boosting (the) economy while keeping a check on the covid-19 infections.

