"With 182354 total cases out of which 79908 are active, the state is well prepared to tackle the emerging situation with 1.14 lakh Covid Care Centre beds, 20000 general beds, 8000 Oxygen supported beds, 3000 ICU beds and 1500 ICU beds with ventilators," the state government said, adding that it was trying to achieve the right balance of boosting (the) economy while keeping a check on the covid-19 infections.