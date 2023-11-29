Amid reports of a surge in respiratory illnesses among children in China, the Karnataka government's health department has put its healthcare infrastructure across the state on alert. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The action comes after the Centre issued an advisory to States and Union Territories urging them to immediately review public health and hospital preparedness measures.

China pneumonia outbreak: Karnataka Health Department issues advisory As per the advisory, Seasonal flu is an infectious disease that typically lasts five to seven days and is known for its low morbidity and mortality rates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, it poses a higher risk to infants, the elderly, pregnant women, the immunocompromised, and those on long-term medications such as steroids, who may require hospitalization.

Symptoms of Seasonal flu The symptoms include fever, chills, malaise, loss of appetite, myalgia, nausea, sneezing, and a dry cough that can last up to three weeks in high-risk groups. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karnataka Health Department issues advisory: Do's and don'ts Covering the mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing

Frequent hand washing

Avoiding unnecessary touching of the face {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Using face masks in crowded places

China pneumonia outbreak: Uttarakhand govt issues alert The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday issued an alert directing officials to step up surveillance in the state.

Three districts of Uttarakhand -- Chamoli, Uttarkashi and Pithoragarh -- share land borders with China. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry in its advisory on Sunday said that currently, the situation is not that alarming, adding that it is closely monitoring the situation.

"In view of the recent reports indicating a surge in respiratory illness in children in northern China in recent weeks, the Union Health Ministry has proactively decided to review the preparedness measures against respiratory illnesses, as a matter of abundant caution. This is noted to be important in view of the ongoing influenza and winter season that results in an increase in respiratory illness cases. The government of India is closely monitoring the situation and indicated that there is no need for any alarm," the ministry said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.