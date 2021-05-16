The Karnataka government will shift all the Covid-19 vaccination centres from hospitals and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) to schools, colleges and other safer locations to keep the citizens safe as coronavirus infections surge, according to officials.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state task force to combat Covid-19 chaired by Deputy Chief Minister and task force chief Dr CN Ashwath Narayan.

State health minister K Sudhakar and officials of the child and family welfare department, and health department were in attendance.

The deputy CM made several decisions key announcements after the meeting, including procurement of two lakh pulse oximeters for patients in home isolation and Covid Care Centres.

Narayan informed that one crore RT-PCR test kits will be procured to ramp up testing, 100% of the beds in Taluk hospital will be converted into oxygen beds and at least 100 ICU beds will be set up in each district hospital.

In addition to this, 1,000 oxycare systems developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will be purchased, including 100 manual and 900 automatic.

He said a global tender to procure five lakh Remdesivir will be floated and 75 crores have been earmarked for this purpose. The minister said bottling plants will be set up at six locations to strengthen the oxygen supply chain.

Oxygen generators and oxygen concentrators will be provided to community health centres and genome labs will be established at six locations across the state to study genetic sequencing of mutant strains, he said.

Over the few two days, Karnataka overtook Maharashtra as the state with the highest number of active coronavirus cases (5,98,625) in the country, the Union health ministry informed.

So far, 15,10,557 recoveries and 21,085 deaths have been reported in the state.

