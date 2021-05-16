Karnataka: Vaccination centres to be shifted from hospitals to schools, colleges

The state is looking to procure one crore RT-PCR test kits to ramp up testing, 100% of the beds in Taluk hospital will be converted into oxygen beds and at least 100 ICU beds will be set up in each district hospital