Karnataka Valmiki Corp scam: State Minister B Nagendra to resign

Karnataka Minister B Nagendra on Thursday tendered resignation following allegations of involvement in multi-crore illegal money transfer case linked to Valmiki Corporation scam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Seeking to mount pressure on the Congress government, the opposition BJP staged a protest march from 'Vidhana Soudha' to Raj Bhavan and petitioned Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot demanding the Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister's resignation over what it called a "big corruption scam".

Shivakumar said: "There is no need for anyone demanding (resignation), we -- myself, Chief Minister and Home MInister-- have discussed with the Minister (Nagendra). The Minister has assured that he is not involved in anything, but in the interest of the party and the government, he doesn't want to embarrass the party, he himself has offered to resign from the Ministership. I think today he will do that job (resign)." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The Chief Minister after discussing with the Congress high command, will take a call," he said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah earlier said he will take a decision on seeking resignation of Nagendra, after talking to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the multi-crore scam, and discussing with senior Cabinet colleagues.

The illegal money transfer issue, involving Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd, came to light, after its accounts superintendent, Chandrashekhar P, died by suicide on May 26, leaving behind a death note. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The note revealed the unauthorised transfer of ₹187 crore belonging to the state-run Corporation -- which comes under the administrative control of Nagendra's department -- from its bank account, and from that, ₹88.62 crore was illegally moved to various accounts allegedly belonging to "well-known" IT companies and a Hyderabad-based cooperative bank.

