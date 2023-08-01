Karnataka: Vegetables, petrol, milk, and more see cost hikes from August 1. Check full list here2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 10:07 AM IST
Price increases have been observed for various items including vegetables, petrol, milk, hotel and restaurant services, and gas cylinders, effective from August 1.
The Karnataka government has recently raised the prices of essential daily commodities and implemented higher taxes. As of August 1, items such as vegetables, petrol, milk, hotel and restaurant services, and gas cylinders have seen price hikes.
