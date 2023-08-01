comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 01 2023 10:41:15
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.3 0.12%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 224.5 2.77%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 253.2 -4.81%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 647.95 0.61%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 617 -0.5%
Business News/ News / India/  Karnataka: Vegetables, petrol, milk, and more see cost hikes from August 1. Check full list here
Back

The Karnataka government has recently raised the prices of essential daily commodities and implemented higher taxes. As of August 1, items such as vegetables, petrol, milk, hotel and restaurant services, and gas cylinders have seen price hikes. 

According to a report by Newsable Asianet News, in a recent move, the state government has issued an order to raise the price of milk by 3 starting from August 1.

The report noted that the hotels association has decided to increase their prices by 10 per cent, aligning with the proportionate rise in the cost of milk products, the report noted.

Mint could not independently confirm the development.

Newsable Asianet News further report that as a result of the recent price increases, service-based businesses such as electricians, plumbers, and other daily-wage workers are facing challenges to sustain themselves in the competitive market.

Also Read: Karnataka hikes electricity prices by 2.89 day after announcing 200 free units

According to reports, these daily-wage workers, who previously earned around 600-700 per day, are now seeking a wage hike to 1100 per day to cope with the rising living costs and maintain their livelihoods.

The commodities that are scheduled to experience price hikes in August include:

Milk: The Karnataka Milk Federation had put forth a proposal to raise the price of milk by 5 per litre, but the government approved a lesser increase of 3 per litre. This revised price will come into effect from August 1.

Also Read: Karnataka: Price of Nandini milk is likely to in August. Details here

Vegetables: The prices of vegetables, particularly tomatoes, have soared significantly, with tomatoes reaching a staggering 200 per kg. Additionally, beans, chillies, bottle gourds, and other vegetables have also witnessed substantial price increases. Meanwhile, the government has not intervened to regulate the vegetable prices in the market.

Hotel snacks: Taking cues from the increase in milk prices, the hotel association has opted to raise the prices of food and snacks by 10%, Newsable Asianet News reported.

Excise duty: The introduction of the five guarantee schemes was directly linked to a corresponding 20% increase in the excise duty in the state. This increase applies to various alcoholic beverages, including whisky, brandy, and other Indian-made liquors.

Registration and stamps: The registration process for land, land purchases, and house construction is expected to become more challenging as the government has already raised the prices for these registrations.

Dept of Mines and Geology: As a result of the government setting a revenue collection target for this department, the prices of house-building materials like gravel, sand, and granite are expected to rise.

Motor vehicle tax: The government has raised the tax on commercial vehicles, encompassing taxis, school vans, and buses, among others. There is a 15% increase in tax for vehicles priced above 15 lakh and a 9% tax for vehicles with a price range of 10-15 lakh. The government anticipates earning 472 crores through this tax hike.

Also Read: Karnataka Budget: Liquor prices set to soar as CM Siddaramaiah proposes duty hike

In order to maintain balance after implementing the Shakti scheme and acquiring additional buses, the KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation) has decided to increase bus fares by 2 to 5. These revised fares will come into effect from August 1, Newsable Asianet News added.

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 10:07 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout