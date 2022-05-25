Karnataka: VHP, Bajrang Dal perform rituals around disputed Malali mosque

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A Hindu temple-like architectural design was discovered underneath an old mosque on the outskirts of Mangaluru on April 21, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has claimed
Thereafter VHP hinted at the possibility of a ‘Ram Mandir-like campaign’ and vowed to continue the legal fight for the premises.
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal on Wednesday performed a ritual at the controversial mosque located in Malali, on the outskirts of Mangaluru to find out whether the mosque was once a temple.
The Hindu social organizations performed ‘Tambula Prashne’ at Sri Ramanjaneya Bhajana Mandira in Malali on Wednesday amid the curfew.
Section 144 has been imposed within 500-meter area of Malali Juma Masjid till May 26. The development came to the fore during the renovation work at Juma Masjid in Malali. The renovation work was being conducted by the mosque authorities.
A Hindu temple-like architectural design was discovered underneath an old mosque on the outskirts of Mangaluru on April 21. Thereafter VHP hinted at the possibility of a "Ram Mandir-like campaign" and vowed to continue the legal fight for the premises.
After the ‘Tambula Prashne’ ritual, the Hindus social organisation will do "Ashtamangala Prashne" as they believe the mosque has been built in place of a temple.
Local MLA Bharath Shetty demanded an archaeological survey into the matter. "The VHP leaders, Bajrang Dal leaders, and some other Hindu organisations went to the court and got a stay on the demolition of the mosque so that the temple-like structures are not demolished without proper investigation. The Archaeological department should conduct a total survey to find out the truth," he said.
Earlier, the VHP leaders had appealed to the district administration to halt the work till the documents were verified.
Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada Commissionerate has ordered to maintain the status quo of the structure till further orders. The administration is looking into the land records and has appealed to people to maintain peace.
