Karnataka: Voting underway for 2nd phase of gram panchayat elections

Voting for the second phase of gram panchayat elections began in Karnataka for 2,709 panchayats in 109 taluks of the state on Sunday.

The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm today in 20,728 booths, the state election commission officials said.

Preparations were undertaken throughout the state for two-phase polls.

"Polling to 5,762 out of the total 6,004 gram panchayats will be held in two phases on December 22 and December 27. Meanwhile, counting will be held on December 30," Karnataka State Election Commission said.

The polling has not yet picked up the pace in most of the places but the poll officials expressed the confidence that it would gain momentum by afternoon and there will be a good voter turnout by the end of the day.

As per the officials, there are 1,05,431 candidates in the fray for 39,378 seats. A total of 3,697 candidates have already been elected unopposed, they said.

The election is happening amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic, and those who have tested positive or are under primary/secondary contacts can vote in the last hour of polling, they said.

The three main parties that contested the polls are Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular.

In view of Covid-19, masks and social distancing have been made mandatory. There will be hand sanitisers at all the polling stations.

The number of voters in each booth has been limited to 1,000 from 1,500.

