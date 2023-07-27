Karnataka Voyeurism case: NCW member Khushbu Sundar reaches Udupi for investigation, FIR against three accused1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 10:21 AM IST
Actress-turned politician Khushbu Sundar has arrived in Udupi to investigate an alleged voyeurism case at a paramedical college. She will meet the victims and college management representatives after collecting details
Actress-turned politician and a member of National Commission for Women (NCW), Khushbu Sundar reached Udupi on Wednesday to begin investigation into the alleged voyeurism case. The case was reported in a paramedical college in Karnataka's coastal town.
“Those who are trying to give a communal colour to this, let me tell them that NCW is an autonomous body. We work for the women of this country under the Government of India, NCW does not work under a political party. Government of India is committed to protect women of any caste, religion and social background," National Commission for Women (NCW) member Khushbu Sundar told PTI on Wednesday.