Actress-turned politician and a member of National Commission for Women (NCW), Khushbu Sundar reached Udupi on Wednesday to begin investigation into the alleged voyeurism case. The case was reported in a paramedical college in Karnataka's coastal town.
After collecting details of the case, she will meet the victims and the college management representatives on Thursday. On Wednesday, she met the police officials handling the case to take a note of the first-hand reports, different stories, different theories, different conclusions, etc.
In her latest tweet, she gave the information about her visit to the city and called out on people who were criticising her visit.
"In Udupi. Investigations are on. Meeting the police now and getting first hand report. Different stories, different theories, different conclusions, fake what’s app forwards needs to stop. And to some idiots, I flew in from delhi. Clear story of stupidity at its best. Just speak bcoz you want to be seen n heard. Desperation seems to be in your DNA," she tweeted on Wednesday.
“Those who are trying to give a communal colour to this, let me tell them that NCW is an autonomous body. We work for the women of this country under the Government of India, NCW does not work under a political party. Government of India is committed to protect women of any caste, religion and social background," National Commission for Women (NCW) member Khushbu Sundar told PTI on Wednesday.
