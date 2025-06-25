Karnataka warns people against 14 ‘substandard’ drugs; directs sellers not to stock or sell THESE medicines

The Karnataka government declared 14 drugs manufactured by different companies “substandard” on Wednesday, 25 June 2025, and warned people against the public consumption of the same, reported the news agency PTI.

The Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration department ordered the chemists, wholesalers, doctors, hospitals, and nursing homes not to keep stock of these drugs, and also directed against selling or usage of these medicines and cosmetics, according to the agency report citing the official statement.

“In case they hold any stock, they are requested to inform the concerned area Drugs Inspector or Assistant Drugs Controller. The public is also advised not to use these drugs or cosmetics,” said the FSDA department, according to the agency report.

Drugs marked as ‘substandard’ 1. Compound sodium lactate injection IP (Ringer-Lactate solution for injection) — Manufactured by Ultra Laboratories (batch no: KI124110) and Tam Bran Pharmaceuticals.

2. Pomol-650 (Paracetamol tablets I P 650 mg) by Aban Pharmaceuticals (batch no: 13-4536).

3. MITO Q7 Syrup by Bion Therapeutics India (batch no: CHS-40170).

These are among the 14 drugs which were marked as “substandard” by the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration department on Wednesday, 25 June 2025.

The department also requested strict compliance to be imposed on these companies and drugs to safeguard public health, reported the news agency.

India to boost PLI for drugs According to Mint's earlier report, India is aiming to give a significant boost to its production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes for drug manufacturing to reduce the nation's pharma sector dependence on China imports.

The updated PLI scheme will include more molecules used in manufacturing key starting materials (KSMs), drug intermediates, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), according to the 3 June 2025 report citing official communication.

