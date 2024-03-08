To deal with Bengaluru's worst-ever water crisis, the Bengaluru Water Supply Board is planning to tie up with the Indian Institute of Science (IISC) to tap water from 185 lake beds of the city to meet the staggering water demand with the help of innovative technology.

The Indian Institute of Science has taken up a pilot project in which experts have recycled water adjacent to lake beds with the help of innovative technology, Bengaluru Water Supply Board chairman Ram Prasath Manohar told NDTV in an interview.

“We are thinking of collaborating with IISC experts to utilise scientific and innovative methods. With the help of these technologies, Bengaluru's 185 lake beds can generate an additional 20-30 MLD of water which can easily bridge the gap of water shortage," said Ram Prasath Manohar in the interview.

He also talked about how the board is planning to tie up with Bengaluru's resident welfare associations (RWA) for the utilisation of recycled water to manage the water crisis.

