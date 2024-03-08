Active Stocks
Thu Mar 07 2024 15:59:28
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 157.25 3.90%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,203.50 0.81%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 413.35 1.39%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 1,896.25 -3.68%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,446.35 0.31%
Business News/ News / India/  Karnataka water crisis: 185 lake beds to be tapped to meet water shortage, says Bengaluru Water Supply Board chairman
BackBack

Karnataka water crisis: 185 lake beds to be tapped to meet water shortage, says Bengaluru Water Supply Board chairman

Written By Sharmila Bhadoria

Amid the acute water shortage in Bengaluru, the metro city is likely to bring water from 185 lake beds to deal with the water crisis, said Bengaluru Water Supply Board chairman Ram Prasath Manohar

People stand in queues to get drinking water as areas like Whitefield, Mahadevpura and RR Nagar face drinking water shortages, in Bengaluru (ANI)Premium
People stand in queues to get drinking water as areas like Whitefield, Mahadevpura and RR Nagar face drinking water shortages, in Bengaluru (ANI)

To deal with Bengaluru's worst-ever water crisis, the Bengaluru Water Supply Board is planning to tie up with the Indian Institute of Science (IISC) to tap water from 185 lake beds of the city to meet the staggering water demand with the help of innovative technology. 

The Indian Institute of Science has taken up a pilot project in which experts have recycled water adjacent to lake beds with the help of innovative technology, Bengaluru Water Supply Board chairman Ram Prasath Manohar told NDTV in an interview.

“We are thinking of collaborating with IISC experts to utilise scientific and innovative methods. With the help of these technologies, Bengaluru's 185 lake beds can generate an additional 20-30 MLD of water which can easily bridge the gap of water shortage," said Ram Prasath Manohar in the interview.

He also talked about how the board is planning to tie up with Bengaluru's resident welfare associations (RWA) for the utilisation of recycled water to manage the water crisis. 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 08 Mar 2024, 11:14 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App