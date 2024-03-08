Karnataka water crisis: 185 lake beds to be tapped to meet water shortage, says Bengaluru Water Supply Board chairman
Amid the acute water shortage in Bengaluru, the metro city is likely to bring water from 185 lake beds to deal with the water crisis, said Bengaluru Water Supply Board chairman Ram Prasath Manohar
To deal with Bengaluru's worst-ever water crisis, the Bengaluru Water Supply Board is planning to tie up with the Indian Institute of Science (IISC) to tap water from 185 lake beds of the city to meet the staggering water demand with the help of innovative technology.