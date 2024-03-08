Residents of a luxury gated community in Bengaluru is facing the brunt of the acute water crisis in the city. As per a screenshot of a Reddit post shared on X, a social media user claimed that the "situation is beyond the limits of what can be called inhabitable". The user posted that the "residents association has called for the use of wet wipes and disposal cutlery for washing and eating".

But the situation seems to be even worse. The user said most of the tenants have vacated the apartments and that one could "smell the stink of unflushed human excreta in toilet bowls from far way". The user further claimed that “it's not uncommon to see a line of residents going to the nearby forum mall do their business." In that Reddit post, the user was reportedly talking about the Forum Mall near the posh complex Prestige Falcon City on Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru. The Reddit user was a resident of Prestige Falcon City. As soon as the Reddit post went viral, the Prestige Falcon City refuted the claims, saying that such statements lack credibility. Later, the post was also deleted.

The user added that some people have been going to their gyms with towels and a spare change of clothes so they can have a bath.

The situation is especially awful because the residents are paying EMIs on home loans worth more than ₹1 crore, while not receiving basic facilities in return.

"An honest advice: Never buy a flat in Banglore which is dependet on tanker water forever. It's better to live in a rented home with a peace of mind rather than suffer like this," the user posted.

Bengaluru society refutes claim

A statement issued by Prestige Falcon City was shared by India Today. The statement cited association presidents refuting the assertions made about residents from apartments lining up to utilise the washrooms at Forum South Bangalore. He dismissed the claims “as entirely unfounded and unsupported".

"He emphasised that such statements lack credibility and fail to accurately depict the true circumstances of the situation," reads the statement.

Bengaluru water crisis

Karnataka, especially its capital Bengaluru, is facing one of the worst water crises in recent years due to poor rainfall in 2023. A BWSSB official said the situation is grim because the Krishnaraja Sagar Dam in Mandya district from where Cauvery water is supplied to Bengaluru does not have adequate water due to summer.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said around to 50 percent of the city's bore wells have dried up. "Hundreds of apartments do not even have a single drop of drinking water," he added.

One can gauge the grim situation from the fact that water tankers were seen inside Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office residence on Kumarakrupa Road in Bengaluru.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the borewell in his house in Sadashivanagar in the state capital has gone dry for the first time. This happened despite the fact that Sadashivanagar is located next to Sankey Lake.

"On normal days, the water suppliers used to charge ₹700 to ₹800 per tanker but due to excess demand, they are charging somewhere between ₹1,500 and ₹1,800 per tanker," according to Shivakumar.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) as well as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike are under pressure to provide water to people.

Amidst the water crisis, the Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board banned the usage of drinking water for car washing, gardening, construction, water fountains and road construction and maintenance. It also imposed a fine of ₹5000 if the order is violated.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!