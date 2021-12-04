Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai today notified that the state government has a preliminary report on new COVID-19 variant Omicron, news agency ANI reported. This comes three days after 2 cases of Omicron variant has been detected in the state.

He said, “I've given directions on cluster management in schools, colleges and apartments."

I have also instructed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner to look into gathering in apartments' common areas, he added.

Karnataka is the first state in India where the new strain has been detected. So far, a total 400 cases have been reported across the world.

Meanwhile, a probe has been ordered after one of the two men found positive for Omicron in Karnataka went missing after taking a Covid negative certificate from a private lab. The 66-year-old South African national reached Bengaluru on November 20 tested positive for COVID-19 at the airport. His samples were then sent for genome sequencing, the reports of which came on Thursday, confirming he was infected by Omicron.

The person was isolated in a hotel, and subsequently underwent a test separately for which his reports came out negative. He left for Dubai on November 27.

“Two reports- one positive and one negative- is doubtful. So the lab must be investigated. So we have asked the police commissioner to investigate immediately in coordination with the health department," the CM said.

The state is also trying to track down 10 more South African travellers who reportedly went missing from the airport.

Amid the Omicron scare, the Karnataka government on Friday issued fresh set of COVID guideline. The Chief Minister made vaccination compulsory for people who go to movies and malls and for parents of children attending school.

He also made it compulsory for government employees to get fully vaccinated.

(With inputs from agencies)

