Karnataka: Wearing of face masks mandatory at Kalaburagi Airport
- Covid cases in India: The move has come after the Karnataka government mandated the use of masks at cinema theatres and educational institutions on Monday
Karnataka's Kalaburagi Airport has made masks mandatory for visitors and passengers due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in several countries.
"Wearing a mask has been made mandatory at the Kalaburagi Airport. No one without a mask will be allowed to enter the airport premises," Chilaka Mahesh, Director of Kalaburagi Airport said.
The move has come after the Karnataka government mandated the use of masks at cinema theatres and educational institutions on Monday.
Besides, the state government has made two doses of Covid vaccination for getting entry at bars, restaurants, and pubs.
The pubs, bars and restaurants timings on 31st eve have been till 1 AM.
Further, masks have been made compulsory at places where large crowds gather for New Year, which children, pregnant women, and senior citizens have been advised to avoid.
However, Karnataka's Health Minister K Sudhakar said that there is no need to panic, just basic precautions can prevent the spreading of the virus.
He said if anyone is found with Covid symptoms, they will be admitted and monitored there, along with the provision of medicine and care as per requirement.
Further, movie theatre owners will be given instructions mandating the wearing of N95 masks on all screens, the minister said, adding that wearing of masks will be mandatory in all schools and colleges, and staff will be asked to ensure that students sanitise their hands before entering classes.
Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Monday said, "Covid cases are increasing in China. Our advisory cell suggested monitoring international travellers. Two hospitals will be dedicated in Bengaluru for providing treatment to people having symptoms".
He said N95 masks have been made compulsory in movie theatres. Regarding schools and colleges, he said they will have to adhere to COVID protocols like wearing masks and using sanitisers, among other things.
On Tuesday, India recorded a single-day rise of 157 new coronavirus cases, while the count of active cases of the disease has marginally decreased to 3,421.
According to the union health ministry, 49,464 tests for the detection of Covid-19 were conducted in the last 24 hours.
A decrease of seven cases was recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours
