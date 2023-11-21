Bengaluru is likely to experience widespread rainfall over the next two days, according to Skymet.

Taking to X, Skymet wrote, “The last ten days have remained dry. The month of November has five rainy days, out of which two rainy days have already been seen. We can expect more rainfall activities, particularly on the November 23rd and 24th."

The met department further stated that anticipated rainfall in the range of 30-35 mm, with moderate showers contributing to the overall weather conditions.

“This additional rainfall is likely to contribute to the already pleasant temperatures in the region," it read.

It is to be further noted that when considering the monthly mean, Bengaluru has already surpassed the expected figures by a significant margin. This deviation is not solely attributable to daily rainfall but is instead a result of moderate to heavy rains occurring on two distinct occasions.

The preceding ten days have been devoid of rainfall. In the month of November, there are five anticipated rainy days, and as of now, two of these anticipated rainy days have already occurred, Skymet informed.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, signalling the potential for heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 22 and 23.

"Orange Alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal! Prepare for heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on November 22nd and 23rd," IMD said in a post on X.

“Today, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. The general public is requested to avoid going to water-logged, unpaved roads and crowded areas during this orange alert of rain and also make the people around them aware. Be careful, stay safe!" IMD said in a post on X.

Additionally, the meteorological department has issued an orange alert for Kerala and Mahe, anticipating isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 22 and 23.

Furthermore, the IMD has advised the public to refrain from venturing into waterlogged, unpaved roads, and crowded areas.

