BREAKING NEWS
Karnataka weather: Schools and PUCs closed today in Udupi as IMD issues red alert for heavy rain
- Heavy rainfall prompts closure of schools and colleges in Udupi with red alert from IMD.
Schools, and pre-university colleges in Karnataka's Udupi to remain closed today i.e. July 6 due to heavy rainfall as IMD has issued a red alert, as per media reports.
