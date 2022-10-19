Karnataka weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for next 2 days2 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 02:07 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over South Interior Karnataka on October 20 and 21. Karnataka is being battered by downpour from the past few days. Last week, heavy rains had even took 13 lives in the state.