The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over South Interior Karnataka on October 20 and 21. Karnataka is being battered by downpour from the past few days. Last week, heavy rains had even took 13 lives in the state.

Taking to Twitter, the weather forecasting agency said, “Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over South Interior Karnataka on 20th & 21st October."

On October 13, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also ordered officials to visit the flood-hit areas and carry out relief work on priority. He also ordered stringent action against any staff who is caught doing negligence during relief work.

In the video conference meeting held with the Deputy Commissioners of flood-affected districts, the Karnataka CM took note of the situation and warned of leaving no loopholes in the relief system.

It is worth noting that the state has been heavily hit by continuous rains since 1 October. From homes to crops, rains have caused huge property damage and also taken several lives in Karnataka.

As many as 28 livestock deaths have been reported along with the destruction of 3,309 houses. More than 1,330 people have been forced to take shelter in relief camps in the flood-affected areas of Karnataka. The state government has opened 5 relief camps across Karnataka.

According to the official data, monsoon has damaged crops in 9,90,957 hectares, and out of this loss in 6,16,138 hectares, 8.83 lakh farmers have been given a compensation of ₹947.8 crore.

Officials have set a target to disburse around ₹250 crore compensation among two affected lakh farmers. Moreover, more than 48,485 houses were damaged due to heavy rains last month. Out of them, the government has distributed compensation to 42,661 houses.

To avoid further damage and casualty due to the flash floods, the CM has also directed the officials to take preventive measures at the district level. To carry out the relief measures on infrastructure damage in the state, officials were asked to make an action plan to initiate work by seeking funds.