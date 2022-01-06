Karnataka weekend curfew from Friday 10 pm till Monday 5 am: All about it2 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2022, 12:28 PM IST
Amid surging COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government has imposed a weekend curfew in the state for the next two weeks.
Karnataka weekend curfew timings
As per the new guidelines, a weekend curfew will be implemented in the state from Friday 10:00 pm to Monday 5:00 am for the next two weeks.
"Weekend curfew to be imposed from 10 pm of Friday to 5 am of Monday in the entire state, in view of rising Covid-19 cases," Karnataka minister R Ashoka announced while speaking to reporters.
Karnataka weekend curfew: What's allowed and what will remain prohibited
A spike in COVID-19 cases was witnessed in Karnataka on Wednesday as the state reported 4,246 new cases of the infection with a test positivity rate of 3.33 per cent.
Meanwhile, 90,928 new coronavirus infections were reported, the highest in over 200 days, the data shared by the Union Health Ministry showed. The death toll climbed to 4,82,876 with 325 fatalities, it said.
