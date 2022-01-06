Amid surging COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government has imposed a weekend curfew in the state for the next two weeks.

Karnataka weekend curfew timings

As per the new guidelines, a weekend curfew will be implemented in the state from Friday 10:00 pm to Monday 5:00 am for the next two weeks.

"Weekend curfew to be imposed from 10 pm of Friday to 5 am of Monday in the entire state, in view of rising Covid-19 cases," Karnataka minister R Ashoka announced while speaking to reporters.

Karnataka weekend curfew: What's allowed and what will remain prohibited

All state and Union government offices and their autonomous Bodies, corporations, etc, that deal with emergency services, essential services and COVID-19 containment and management duties shall be fully functional and officers or personnel of the same shall be allowed unrestricted movement.

All public parks will remain closed.

The pubs, clubs, restaurants, bars, hotels, cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, and auditoriums in the state will operate with a 50 per cent seating capacity.

Patients and their attendants or persons requiring emergency need, eligible people intending to take the vaccination, shall be allowed movement with minimal proof.

Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, dairy and milk booths, and animal fodder shall be allowed to function.

Home delivery of all items shall be encouraged 24x7 to minimize the movement of individuals outside their homes.

Restaurants and eateries shall be allowed only for take away and home delivery.

Movement of trains and air travel will be permitted.

Marriage Functions are permitted to be conducted with not more than 200 people in open spaces and 100 people in closed places.

A spike in COVID-19 cases was witnessed in Karnataka on Wednesday as the state reported 4,246 new cases of the infection with a test positivity rate of 3.33 per cent.

Meanwhile, 90,928 new coronavirus infections were reported, the highest in over 200 days, the data shared by the Union Health Ministry showed. The death toll climbed to 4,82,876 with 325 fatalities, it said.

