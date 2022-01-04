Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Karnataka government on Tuesday imposed a weekend curfew - starting this Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am - to curtail the spread of Covid-19 infections, which are yet again on a rise.

- With the weekend curfew, theaters, malls, pubs, bars, restaurants, hotels, cinema halls, multiplexes, and auditoriums are allowed to operate at 50% capacity. Only those who have taken both the vaccine doses will be allowed to enter.

- No gatherings will be allowed at public places, Karnataka minister R Ashoka has said.

- All offices will function 5 days a week from Monday to Friday during this period.

- The Government Secretariat will run with official below the rank of Under Secretary at 50% of the working strength.

- The Public transport including BMRCL will operate as per the directions of the Chief Executive of the organization to cater to the needs of people for emergent purposes during the weekend curfew.

- Schools in Bengaluru, apart from classes 10 and 12 will be shut down for two weeks from 6 January, the Karnataka minister said.

- Marriage Functions are permitted to be conducted involving not more than 200 people in open spaces and 100 people in closed places strictly adhering to COVID 19 appropriate behaviour and prevailing guidelines issued by State Government.

- Religious places are allowed to open only for Darshan. No seva, etc, is allowed. Entry of people will be restricted to 50 persons at any given time who are fully vaccinated.

- Malls, shopping complexes, all stand alone shops and establishment shall operate as usual during week days.

- Swimming pools and gyms shall operate at 50% capacity but entry will be restricted to fully vaccinated persons.

- Sports complexes and Stadia are allowed to function with 50% capacity.

- All rallies, dharnas, protests are prohibited.

- There shall be intensive surveillance at the border of Kerala and Maharashtra as per the prevailing circular/guidelines issued by Department of Health and family Welfare, Govt. of Karnataka. The same guidelines are extended to State of Goa.

