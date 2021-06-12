In an attempt to gradually reopen Karnataka, the state government on Saturday allowed economic and other activities in a graded manner from 6 am of June 14 to 6 am of June 21 in the state, incl Bengaluru.

The state also said that weekend and night curfew are proposed to be imposed.

Weekend curfew would be in force from 7 pm on June 18 to 5 am on June 21. Night curfew would be in force on each night on remaining days between 7 pm to 5 am during the aforementioned period, the government added.

This order comes in line with unlock-related announcements made by Chief Minister BS Yediyurppa for 20 districts including capital Bengaluru city after strict state-wide lockdown imposed since the night of April 27.

On Thursday, the Karnataka government has decided to cautiously lift coronavirus lockdown restrictions in districts, including Bengaluru city, where the Covid-19 positivity rate and the number of new cases have declined.

In places where the positivity rate is more than 15% (about 11 districts), the Covid-induced lockdown will continue with the existing guidelines, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Thursday.

Few districts, including Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu, will be under complete lockdown till 21 June.

"From 14 June, these 11 districts will have some relaxation like the opening of essential shops," Sudhakar said.

The Covid-19 curfew will be imposed from 7 pm to 5 am and the weekend curfew will be imposed from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday, after the current lockdown in the state comes to end on 14 June.

Here's what's allowed, what's not:

Noting that restrictions are being relaxed in the rest of the state other than 11 districts, the Chief Minister said, all industries have been permitted to operate with 50% staff strength, but garment industries can operate with 30% staff strength.

Shops selling essential goods have been permitted to operate till 2 pm by extending their duration from 10 am earlier; also all construction activities will be permitted, and shops needed for construction activities like cement, steel among others have also been allowed to open, he said.

Parks will be opened from 5-10 am for walkers, street vendors can do their business from 6 am to 2 pm, and auto and taxis are allowed to ply with maximum two passengers, he added.

Responding to a question on public transport buses and the functioning of government officers, he said, for now, buses are not permitted to operate, while important departments of the government can operate with 50% staff.

Hotels and restaurants will continue to do parcel service and bars will be open for takeaways till 2 pm.





